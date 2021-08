QUARTERBACK (3): Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Ian Book. The biggest question here (and on the entire roster) is whether Winston or Hill will earn top billing as New Orleans’ first new starting quarterback in 16 years. But it will also be interesting to see if the Saints elect to keep four quarterbacks. Sean Payton has talked up veteran backup Trevor Siemian a few times this offseason, and the Saints might want to have Siemian available on game days if they don’t feel that rookie fourth-round draft pick Book is ready and they want to keep using Hill in his versatile QB/RB/TE/WR role.