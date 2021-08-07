The Ford Announces Culinary Partnership with Plant-Based Chef Jocelyn Ramirez of Todo Verde for 2021 Concert Season
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Ford, the 1,200-seat Los Angeles amphitheater nestled into the Hollywood Hills, announces a new culinary program designed by celebrated chef and community activist Jocelyn Ramirez of Todo Verde. Beginning July 30, 2021, attendees of The Ford's performing arts programs began to order food and beverages at Todo Verde at the Terrace or the Grab & Go Market with Ramirez' flavor-rich and healthy plant-based menu of dishes and drinks.
