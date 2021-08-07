Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Circadia: The Renaissance Drug

By Dr. Richard Elghammer
Danville Commercial-News
 5 days ago

Introduction: Circadia, a new medication, will soon be released for distribution. It has no negative side effects. What does it do?. It’s marketing name, “The Renaissance Drug,” hints at its cornucopia of benefits. Uh, you lost me. Sorry, I’ll review European history. The Renaissance was a period in Italian history – 14th, 15th, 16th century – where a humanistic (a focus on human values and worth) rebirth in learning, art and science occurred. If someone called you a “Renaissance” man or woman, their compliment implies that not only do you possess knowledge in the arts and sciences, but you have also dedicated yourself toward making the world a better place.

www.commercial-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Soft Drinks#Caffeine#Renaissance#Circadia#European#Italian#The Renaissance Drug#B Noisy#Rock Star#Pill D Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at treating everything, at least accordion to its results. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

The vitamin deficiency found to fuel addiction

It’s hard to turn on the news without hearing about the rampant addiction to opioids in our country. Some blame Big Pharma for pushing the drugs in the first place. Others lay the problem at the feet of doctors who continue to prescribe the medications, despite alternatives. But there’s something...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Talk to Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Says

For many people, going to the doctor is the first step toward a better life, whether you're looking for tips on how to eat a more nutrient-rich diet or trying to better manage a condition that's negatively affecting your health. Unfortunately, many people seeking better health through the use of a popular Pfizer prescription medication may be in for a rude awakening, now that multiple lots of the drug are being pulled from the market over safety concerns. Read on to discover if your medication is part of the recall, and find out what to do if you've got the affected drugs at home.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

High-Dose Buprenorphine a 'Game Changer' for Opioid Addiction

Administering high-dose buprenorphine in the emergency department (ED) to individuals with untreated opioid use disorder (OUD) is safe, well tolerated, and may help get more patients into treatment after discharge. "Emergency departments are at the front lines of treating people with OUD and helping them overcome barriers to recovery such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy