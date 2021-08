DANVILLE — Vermilion County continues to have new cases of COVID-19 across wide age ranges. Health officials last weekend reported 29 new COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 80s, five in their 60s, six in their 50s, three in their 40s, three in their 30s, six in their 20s, three teens, and one toddler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 10,430, 175 of which are active.