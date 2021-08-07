Cancel
Missouri State

COVID testing during Missouri State Fair

By Democrat Staff
Sedalia Democrat
 2 days ago

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be sponsoring free COVID testing in Sedalia before, during and after the Missouri State Fair. Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at the VIP tent on the Fairgrounds. Signage will direct individuals to the testing site. On Monday, Aug. 16, testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thompson Hills Shopping Center. On Monday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. testing will again be on the Fairgrounds at the VIP tent.

