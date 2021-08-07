Cancel
Vermilion County, IL

County history surrounds 'veteran' old bridge

By Don Richter
Danville Commercial-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly converted railroad bridge, a part of the Kickapoo Rail Trail, offers spectacular views. Its planked floor rises over the forested bottomland and spans the Middle Fork River. On a recent visit to the site a deer was spotted drinking from the river far below. Turtles were swimming in the clear water of the gently flowing stream and a red-tailed hawk was sharing the thermals with three buzzards above the river valley. A few bikers and walkers crossed the long structure. “This is amazing,” one woman remarked as she took a picture of her two companions near the center of the long structure.

