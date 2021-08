A cease-and-desist letter from a conference to one of its broadcast partners would be notable under any circumstances, but it’s particularly interesting to see that with the Big 12 to ESPN after Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma officially applied to join the SEC (a move that would seem to especially benefit ESPN, which will soon have 100 percent of the SEC rights, but only has half of the Big 12 rights). Yahoo’s Pete Thamel first reported the existence of a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday, and Sports Illustated‘s Ross Dellenger and many other media members subsequently posted the full letter: