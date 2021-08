The first full moon since June 24th occurred last night and the weather cooperated perfectly! Skies cleared to make way for an excellent view of what is called the "Buck" full moon. This full moon is called the Buck moon because of Native American traditions. July is normally the month when the new antlers of buck deer emerge from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur — hence one of the names for the full moon. The full moon in July also is called the Thunder Moon (I like this one, obviously) because of the frequency of thunderstorms during this hot, and usually, (obviously not this year) dry month.