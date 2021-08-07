Glancing Back for Aug. 7

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a summary of the impact of Lincoln Lake on the environment. The project would convert 29,000 acres from private to public use, the report noted, inundate approximately 6,600 acres at seasonal pool elevation. The environment may deteriorate from the standpoint of wildlife, forests, natural aesthetics, noise and air pollution, the report said. But to do nothing, it also said, would mean the loss of tangible benefits for flood control, water supply, water quality, general recreation and fishing enhancement... CALI, Colombia — John Craft, former Eastern Illinois University athlete, finished third in the triple jump Thursday behind a record-breaking effort by Cuba's Pablo Perez. Perez hopped, stepped and jump an astonishing 57 feet, 1 inch to beat, by a scant quarter-inch, the world triple jump record of Russia's Viktor Saneyev, set at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Prudencio Nelson of Brazil was second with a mark of 55 2 1/4 and Craft totaled 53 feet, 6 1/2 inches for the bronze medal.