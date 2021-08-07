Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, IL

Glancing Back for Aug. 7

By BILL LAIR For the JG-TC
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a summary of the impact of Lincoln Lake on the environment. The project would convert 29,000 acres from private to public use, the report noted, inundate approximately 6,600 acres at seasonal pool elevation. The environment may deteriorate from the standpoint of wildlife, forests, natural aesthetics, noise and air pollution, the report said. But to do nothing, it also said, would mean the loss of tangible benefits for flood control, water supply, water quality, general recreation and fishing enhancement... CALI, Colombia — John Craft, former Eastern Illinois University athlete, finished third in the triple jump Thursday behind a record-breaking effort by Cuba's Pablo Perez. Perez hopped, stepped and jump an astonishing 57 feet, 1 inch to beat, by a scant quarter-inch, the world triple jump record of Russia's Viktor Saneyev, set at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Prudencio Nelson of Brazil was second with a mark of 55 2 1/4 and Craft totaled 53 feet, 6 1/2 inches for the bronze medal.

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Cuba, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Mattoon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Russia#Softball#Craft#The Mattoon City Council#The Mattoon Cobras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy