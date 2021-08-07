These Are the James Bond Movies That Did Best at the Box Office

Ever since he rose to fame as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has been a bookie favorite to become the next James Bond. And while the 31-year-old denies there is anything wrong with the rumours at the moment, he’s certainly sparking the hopes of his fans. Having already had quite a Bridgeton after one season, Page has his sights set on Hollywood movies with films like The Gray Man and Dungeons and Dragons already on the way.