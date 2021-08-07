Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy fair food without going overboard

By Clint Walker
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the season of fairs and fair food! I wanted to share this article from Extension Educator Jenna Smith about how to still enjoy your favorites within reason. Jenna says: Many of the fairs and festivals we missed last year are back and ready to entertain. Deep fried candy bars, onion blossoms, and fried cheese curds are a “must-have” for some, but nutritional nightmares for cardiologists. The question is can we enjoy our favorite fair foods while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle?

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Calories#Corn On The Cob#Mitt#Nutrition Facts#Food Drink#Extension#The Illinois State Fair#The Farmers Market Tent#Muskmelon#Tablespoons#The Family Files Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Is Red Lobster So Cheap?

When it comes to buying food, and especially when it comes to eating out, it's always a toss-up between cheap but risky, or the safe but expensive. This isn't to say that you can't enjoy a good seafood meal without breaking the bank or visiting urgent care. Red Lobster is well-known for being a seafood restaurant that's both filling but not too terribly expensive, and served in a comfortable, clean atmosphere that creates an ambiance of enjoying a good meal.
Recipescookitonce.com

ELVIS PRESLEY POKE CAKE

Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 35 mins | Serves: 10-15 I love making cakes. And recipes like this Elvis Presley Poke Cake is one of the best cake recipes you can make even as a beginner. Super easy and quick to whip up using only a few simple ingredients. Sweet, fruity with loads of nuts. This cake is always a hit, perfect to serve for any occasion, and the best in town! I suggest slicing this cake into small pieces as they are pretty sweet. I like to serve this a day after as it is even better especially when heated in the microwave for a couple of seconds.
Recipesacidrefluxdiettips.org

COMPANY CHICKEN CASSEROLE

Chicken casseroles are my favorite, whenever I come across a new recipe, I try it right away! This is the latest one I’ve tried and it’s delicious. Not only does this Company Chicken Casserole taste great, it’s easy to make. We’re talking about simple, easy-to-get ingredients here, people. And the best part is how little time it requires (45 minutes max).
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Simple Coca-Cola Cake

This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces (1...
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In South Carolina

For 49 Years, Generations Of South Carolinians Have Flocked To This Legendary Ice Cream Shop

Small town restaurants all over South Carolina are steeped in local community traditions. In the small city of Easley (population, about 21,000) the cultural icon found on East Main Street and known as Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor has been delighting generations of Easley residents for decades. What generation in your family are you to hit […] The post For 49 Years, Generations Of South Carolinians Have Flocked To This Legendary Ice Cream Shop appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

The Pierogis At Krakow Deli, Bakery, and Smokehouse In Rhode Island Are Made From Scratch Every Day

Who hasn’t woken up with a craving for a good pierogi once or twice? Well unfortunately we can’t all fly out to Poland whenever we’d like to satisfy our tastes, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to get your fix without purchasing a plane ticket! Krakow Deli, Bakery, and Smokehouse in Woonsocket, Rhode […] The post The Pierogis At Krakow Deli, Bakery, and Smokehouse In Rhode Island Are Made From Scratch Every Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lake Elsinore, CAPosted by
Lashaun Turner

Lake Elsinore Panda Express: Long Wait- Wrong Food, Bad!

Mushroom Chicken From Panda express in lake Elsinore---::Lashaun Turner-- I had no idea my lunch would end up as an article today, but here goes. I went through the drive-thru at this location and ordered 1 combo plate with half Orange Chicken and half Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, Chow Mein noodles, Fried Rice, 2 eggrolls and a drink.
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Shriners Fair Food

The Bond County Shrine Club will have their food stand at the Bond County Fair, at the end of the grandstand. They’ll open at 7 AM every day with biscuits and gravy for sale until they run out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy