State amateur baseball roundup: Volga withstands Crofton's late surge to advance

Volga’s 11 hits edged it past Crofton (Nebraska) 3-2 at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Friday at Cadwell Park. Volga was ahead 3-0 after the seventh, but Crofton (Nebraska) scored its first two runs in the bottom of the eighth to give themselves what seemed to be a chance to steal this game. The BlueJays however couldn’t manage to get a hit in the ninth inning as they had two ground outs and a fly out to end the game.