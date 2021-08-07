Our King rides the clouds
When we think of the work of the Lord Jesus we may often consider His teaching or miracles. You may be drawn to think of His stilling of the storm. Maybe it’s His feeding of the 5,000. Perhaps you even consider His resurrection. Rarely however does the Ascension of Christ receive such prominence. If it is remembered, it is usually only tangentially as individuals consider Acts 2 and Pentecost. Rarely do we find ourselves satisfied to consider the work of Christ in Acts 1 and its prequel, Luke 24:50-53.www.huntingdondailynews.com
Comments / 0