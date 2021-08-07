ALERT DAY Saturday
We have an ALERT DAY in effect for Saturday. Severe thunderstorms remain possible for Saturday evening into overnight Sunday. Large hail and high winds are the biggest threats with these storms, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. These storms are also expected to possess heavy rain, meaning that some areas of low ground level could experience some flooding. Most of these strong, potentially severe storms will begin to flare up after 8 or 9 PM and continue overnight. These storms will be mostly wrapped up by daybreak.www.kaaltv.com
Comments / 0