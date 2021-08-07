Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

ALERT DAY Saturday

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an ALERT DAY in effect for Saturday. Severe thunderstorms remain possible for Saturday evening into overnight Sunday. Large hail and high winds are the biggest threats with these storms, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. These storms are also expected to possess heavy rain, meaning that some areas of low ground level could experience some flooding. Most of these strong, potentially severe storms will begin to flare up after 8 or 9 PM and continue overnight. These storms will be mostly wrapped up by daybreak.

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado#Flare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: One more day of the humidity before relief Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Once again across the region we will be hot and humid with dew points near 70 and high temperatures this afternoon in the mid-80s. Heat indices will not be as much of a factor as they have been earlier this week, but the feels like temperatures will reach the low 90s later today. We will also watch out for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today before a better chance for rain arrives tonight along with a cold front.
El Paso, TXKVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Heavy rain potential through Saturday

The ABC-7 First Alert continues through Saturday and so will the Flash Flood Watch. Heavy rain pounded parts of the borderland Thursday, some locations such as northeast El Paso accumulated nearly 4 inches of rainfall. Parts of southern New Mexico experienced severe weather damage, and one neighborhood in La Union, New Mexico was submerged in water. The roads will be filled with debris in El Paso and Las Cruces, use caution while driving.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Enjoyable evening

The hometown forecast is a gem. It doesn't seem like we get temperatures like these all too often. (We actually do) We'll be sending temps into the 50s tonight and will likely bottom out in the lower half of the 50s before the night is through.
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Will Our Heat Wave Continue Saturday? Storms Could Factor in

It's been another hot day in New England as we head into the weekend with hopes a the cold front to come in soon and make this weather a little better. But before that cold front brings in cool and dry air, it will push in storms and bring the potential for some severe activity that can’t be ruled out. This cold front will be sinking cooler air, and when it meets the warm and humid air already in place, it will fire up the chance for some strong storms.
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Will Our Heat Wave Continue Saturday? Storms Could Factor in

It's been another hot day in New England as we head into the weekend with hopes a the cold front to come in soon and make this weather a little better. But before that cold front brings in cool and dry air, it will push in storms and bring the potential for some severe activity that can’t be ruled out. This cold front will be sinking cooler air, and when it meets the warm and humid air already in place, it will fire up the chance for some strong storms.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Day planner

It is a perfect Friday to wrap up the work week. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the day (some places may not even see clouds). Temperatures will peak around 80 in the 3-5 PM range. It will also be a comfortable day today as the dew points will not play a factor. Your commute to/from work will not be affected by the weather, as fog is not expected to be out on the roads and the sun beams out for the drive home. These conditions continue into the weekend.
EnvironmentWGAL

Alert Day: Excessive Heat Warning

Today is another Alert Day because an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across much of the Susquehanna Valley. Look for highs in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 100-110 degrees. This is dangerous heat, so please take it seriously. Scattered storms will be possible once again this afternoon and this evening. Storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain as the main threats.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Is this Heaven?

Temperatures for the next week ahead will be comfortably warm and fairly typical to the middle stretch of August. Upper 70s and low 80s will be common. The humidity levels will stay low too to make this one feeling fantastic.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Drought shows a bit of improvement

Most local areas across SE Minnesota saw a slight improvement in the drought situation compared to last week. But there is a long ways to go before we can get back to normal. This year alone, Rochester continues to run a 7" deficit on the year. For the Month of August, we're on pace with what's typical. But that isn't enough to turn things around. We'll be dealing with this until we get get a prolonged stretch that can give everyone a surplus of rain.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Dew point?? Don't know them

With a cold front coming through Wednesday night, the excess moisture was forced out of our area. As such, conditions are going to feel extremely comfortable over the next several days. Temperatures are already going to be struggling to hit 80 over the next few days, and the lack of moisture in our atmosphere will make it next to impossible for it to feel any warmer. In fact, it may even feel cooler in some spots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy