ALERT DAY Saturday

It's been another hot day in New England as we head into the weekend with hopes a the cold front to come in soon and make this weather a little better. But before that cold front brings in cool and dry air, it will push in storms and bring the potential for some severe activity that can’t be ruled out. This cold front will be sinking cooler air, and when it meets the warm and humid air already in place, it will fire up the chance for some strong storms.