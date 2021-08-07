Galena man sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse of a minor

A Galena man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison with eight years suspended for sexually abusing a minor in 2019. Mark Huntington, 42, was indicted on April 17, 2019, on one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13-15, two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The abuse took place on April 6, 2019, according to court documents.