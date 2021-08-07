Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Childers, Louis Dwight

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Dwight Childers, 76, passed away on August 6, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Mississippi. He was born December 2, 1944. To most known as Dwight Childers. If you were close to him it was "Gommer". He was most known for working at Jitney Jungle aka Food Giant as Produce Manager for 33 years. He started a small business around 1980 that has grew to be known as Childers Greenhouse today. He was a very strong determined man that could grow some of the best plants around. He was a proud member of Fellowship Christian Church. Dwight married Patty S. Grisham on May 19, 1964. They had 3 children all from Falkner: Mike (Sonya Mayben), Barry and Debra Childers (Jon Smith); Two grandchildren: Tamara Hodges ( Kelly Hodges), Lauren Childers from Dumas; Four great grandchildren: Gunner, Nolan, Gracie Hodges and Kingston Childers. He was preceded in death by his father: Roy Childers; his mom: Ruby Childers; his brother Herschel Childers; nephew: Ricky Childers. Visitation will be August 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until service starts at 11:00 a.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Young will be officiating. The pallbearers will be: Allen McMillin, William Hanson, Chad Bryan, Lee Austin, Billy Burchett, Kevin Burks. Committal will be at the Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.

www.djournal.com

