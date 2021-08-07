Coleman, Norahs Markell

Norahs Markell Coleman, beloved son, grandson, godson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend sunrise was born on March 11, 2000 to Sharon Dilworth and Edward Coleman. Norahs was a 2018 graduate of Tupelo High School and was currently pursuing a career as a truck driver with KLLM. Norahs kept to himself but was always there for his friends. When he spoke, he meant what he said. He had a way of lifting up others and was wise beyond his years. He, appropriately nick named "Preacherman" was a fierce motivator and loyal to his friends and family. We will always remember his infectious smile and caring personality. He loved to laugh and help his classmates. Those who knew Norahs just a little lost a shining light in their lives. When you think of Norahs, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Norahs was preceded in death by his grandmother, Norma Dilworth; his grandmother Daisy Coleman and grandfather James L. Coleman. He leaves to cherish his fun loving memories his parents; his sisters: Brooklyn Dilworth of Tupelo, MS, Dakota Dilworth of Tupelo, MS, Brayla Talley, and D'Ann Williams; his brothers: Juvontae' Coleman, Marqueze Coleman, Octavious Williams, Quindarious Coleman, Gregory Williams, Chance Andrews, Edward Coleman, Jr, and Liam Hunter; special friend Demika Gaston and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration honoring his life will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at White Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (12-1pm). Burial immediately following at Union Grove Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."