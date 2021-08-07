Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Shelton, Rev. Curtis Franklin

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Curtis Franklin Shelton was born in Red Bay, Alabama on May 28, 1937. He spent most of his childhood in the Mississippi Delta, where his father was a pastor. He was a Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy where he was a pastor for over 50 years. He passed away on August 3rd at his home in Eggville, Mississippi which he built in the 1980s. He loved to preach, read, camp and going to the bookstore. He moved to Zion, Illinois and accepted his call into the ministry and pastored churches in Milwaukee and Beloit, Wisconsin. He moved back to Mississippi where he pastored churches in McComb, Jackson, Greenville, Gloster, Tremont, Mooreville, Charleston and Unity. When he returned to the Tupelo area to retire, he also worked at Pierce Cabinets, which he considered a 2nd ministry, where he was fondly known as "Mr C". He was a pastor's pastor and was a shepherd to his congregations and community. He was a self-educated scholar and had an extensive personal library with a Bible collection numbering over 100. He loved to read and study, which he did every day until he suffered a stroke in late 2020. He loved his family with an unconditional, Christ-like love and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Ann Johnson; his children, Beverly Shelton of Eggville; his son, Stephen (Brenda) of Springfield, Missouri; his grandson, Stephen (Mandy) of Shiloh, his granddaughter, Megan Shannon (Phillip) of West Plains, Missouri and his great grandchildren, Katelyn, Ashton, Matthias and Malakai and his sister, Mary Olmstead of Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Garfield and Cora Jackson Shelton; his siblings, Clara, Maynard, Lloyd, Roland, Jim, Geneva and Randall. Due to family traveling, visitation will be Saturday, August 14th, from 2-5 pm at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy in Mooreville, with the going home service on Sunday, August 15th at 2:00 pm. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo, is honored to serve their friends. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

