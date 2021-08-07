Walters, Nancy

Nancy Ellen Birmingham Walters, 73, completed her earthly pilgrimage on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center after a period of declining health. Nancy was born in Tupelo on November 4, l947 to the late William Birmingham and Rose Conwill Birmingham. She grew up in Nettleton and graduated from Tupelo High School. She later attended Itawamba Junior College. She was a longtime member of Lee Acres United Methodist Church. She was a master Executive Administrative Assistant working much of her career at Super Sagless Mfg. in Tupelo. Her skills were so keen, she was nominated and won National Secretary of the Year in the l980's. Nancy enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid golfer and won the Ladies Championship at the Natchez Trace Golf Club one year. After living about 8 years in Arizona, she returned to Tupelo in 2013 living at Traceway Manor the rest of her days. She loved socializing with the residents there and playing cards everyday. Nancy was an avid reader and the biggest Ole Miss fan in these parts. She was totally devoted to her only son, Brian, and attended Ole Miss sporting events with him on every chance. He was the light of her life. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her cousin, Bro. Carroll Pettigrew, officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Nancy is survived by her son, Brian and his wife, Heather of Tupelo; a sister, Rosemary Barnes of Birmingham, Ala. and her sons, Scott and Brett, numerous cousins. Memorials may be made to Traceway Manor-United Methodist Senior Services, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38801 or Sanctuary Hospice P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38802. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM and Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter. You are requested to follow Covid guidelines as you visit.