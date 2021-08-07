Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Byzet, John

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Byzet, at age 74, went to be with the Lord August 6th 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lieutenant Commander, F.J. Byzet, U. S. Navy, Ret. and Christine Kyle Byzet and his in-laws, Bill and Pearl Mahaffey. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ann Mahaffey Byzet, two brothers, Ron and Randy Byzet and their families. John was very proud of his two children and his grandchildren, Kassandra Byzet (Jorge) of Byhalia, MS and Paul Byzet (Audra) of Clarksdale MS. Papoo will be forever remembered by his grandkids, Cannon (Madison), Carson, Kenzie, Rilyn, Junior, John Ross, Maranda, Kayleigh and Kasen. John retired from The Social Security Administration after a 33 year career which included serving as a customer service representative and fraud investigator. He loved spending time with friends, via the Ham Radio or at the shooting range. John was a member of North Mississippi Gems and Minerals Society, The Civitan Club and A lifelong member Amateur Radio Relay League and greatly enjoyed being a part of the Monday night Pickers Group. He was a faithful and active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church , where he was able to use his video and photography talents in filming and broadcasting church services. In his spare time, John enjoyed woodworking, spending time with friends and his many hobbies. John lit up the room with his infectious smile and well-timed jokes. He will be missed by family and friends alike. A service celebrating John's Life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday only at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, 16 North Town Drive, Suite 100, Jackson, MS. 39211 or to New Beginnings Adoption Agency, 2164 Southridge Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Saturday, 8/14/21 at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Obituaries
City
Jackson, MS
City
Byhalia, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Madison, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham Radio#Byzet#The Civitan Club#Pickers Group#Harrisburg Baptist Church#Tupelo Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy