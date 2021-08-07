Byzet, John

John Byzet, at age 74, went to be with the Lord August 6th 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lieutenant Commander, F.J. Byzet, U. S. Navy, Ret. and Christine Kyle Byzet and his in-laws, Bill and Pearl Mahaffey. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ann Mahaffey Byzet, two brothers, Ron and Randy Byzet and their families. John was very proud of his two children and his grandchildren, Kassandra Byzet (Jorge) of Byhalia, MS and Paul Byzet (Audra) of Clarksdale MS. Papoo will be forever remembered by his grandkids, Cannon (Madison), Carson, Kenzie, Rilyn, Junior, John Ross, Maranda, Kayleigh and Kasen. John retired from The Social Security Administration after a 33 year career which included serving as a customer service representative and fraud investigator. He loved spending time with friends, via the Ham Radio or at the shooting range. John was a member of North Mississippi Gems and Minerals Society, The Civitan Club and A lifelong member Amateur Radio Relay League and greatly enjoyed being a part of the Monday night Pickers Group. He was a faithful and active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church , where he was able to use his video and photography talents in filming and broadcasting church services. In his spare time, John enjoyed woodworking, spending time with friends and his many hobbies. John lit up the room with his infectious smile and well-timed jokes. He will be missed by family and friends alike. A service celebrating John's Life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday only at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, 16 North Town Drive, Suite 100, Jackson, MS. 39211 or to New Beginnings Adoption Agency, 2164 Southridge Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Saturday, 8/14/21 at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.