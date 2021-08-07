Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Lowry, Juanita

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuanita Jarrett Lowry, 93, died Friday, August 6, 2021 at Traceway Manor, United Methodist Senior Services, Tupelo Campus. She was born in New Albany, MS on January 18, 1928 to the late Harvey & Lucille Jarrett. Their family moved to Memphis, TN, where Juanita graduated from Whitehaven High School. On August 19, 1945, she married Basil Lowry, of Memphis, after his return from being held a prisoner of war in Germany. While in Memphis, Juanita worked as a bookkeeper at the old Sears Distribution Center. In 1963, Juanita and Basil and their three children moved to Clarksdale, MS. where she was the secretary at Heidelberg Elementary School, St. George Episcopal Church, and the payroll clerk for the Coahoma County School District. While in Clarksdale, Juanita was a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. Upon retirement with the Coahoma County School District, Juanita went to work as a secretary at Oakhurst Baptist Church. In 2000, Juanita moved to Tupelo and became an active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. She traveled with members of Harrisburg Church on several trips abroad. She was a member of the Traceway Retirement Community where she was much beloved and respected. Juanita loved to travel and music was an important part of her life. She was a jolly gentle soul whose encouraging countenance was treasured by all. A graveside service remembering the life of Juanita will be at 11 AM Tuesday, August 10, 202 at OakRidge Cemetery on Oakhurst Drive in Clarksdale, MS, with Deacon Paul Jones officiating. Immediately following, she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Basil. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. (662 840 5000). Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey & Lucille Jarrett, her husband, Basil Lowry who died Sept. 2, 1975, and her son-in-law, Sandy Kincade. She is survived by her son, Bill Lowry, (Sandra) of Pontotoc; a son, Bob Lowry, (Jan) of Bentonville, Ark; and a daughter, Pat Kincade of Oxford, MS. She also leaves behind granddaughters, Jarrett Kincade Schmitt, Marion Kincade, Amanda Lowry Ivy, Alisa Lowry Mims, Madeline Lowry, and a grandson, Benjamin Lowry; four great- grandchildren, Eva & Gus Schmitt, James Parker, & Luke Mims. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

