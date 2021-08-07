McCaffery: Phillies fans finding Bryce Harper's value reason to shout

Some things really are best seen in person. To those not in attendance for Zach Wheeler's start last Friday night against the Atlanta Braves, his stat line - 7.0IP, 1 ER, 8 K, 2 BB - may appear dominant. But for those inside Citizens Bank, the experience was quite different - a gnawing, collective angst seemed to rise in the crowd whenever Wheeler took the mound, the trepidation a consequence of Wheeler's shaky command, the Braves powerful lineup, and that night's game being a must-win. Wheeler surrendered 9 hits. The crowd felt every one of them.