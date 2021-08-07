Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: John McClain & John Wilkerson talk Peyton Manning’s HOF induction

991thesportsanimal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the first-ever Sports Animal Sports Fest at the Knoxville Expo Center, I had a chance to talk with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle and SportsTalk co-host John Wilkerson (from Canton,) about VFL Peyton Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Watch that cool conversation below!

www.991thesportsanimal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hof#American Football#Hof#The Houston Chronicle#Sportstalk#Vfl Peyton Manning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Will Have Special Guest At Hall Of Fame Induction

Peyton Manning will finally enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend as his enshrinement ceremony will be held in Canton on Sunday. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback was elected back in January in his first year of eligibility and will now have that accomplishment made official.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photo Of Tom Brady At Peyton Manning’s Induction Goes Viral

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shared several notable battles over the years. The battles are no more, though, and Brady and Manning can simply be friends – not competitors. The competitive fire still exists, though. On Sunday, a photo of Brady attending Manning’s Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony has...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On HOF Bust

Peyton Manning will officially become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this weekend. Manning’s on-field accomplishments speak for themselves. The two-time Super Bowl winner won five MVP awards and had 71,940 passing yards and 251 touchdowns during his 17-year NFL career. Sunday’s enshrinement ceremony will be special, to say the least.
NFLBleacher Report

Peyton Manning: Tom Brady Attending HOF Induction Ceremony 'Means a Lot'

Peyton Manning is happy to see Tom Brady putting their old rivalry aside for his Hall of Fame induction. "I'm not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that," Manning said during Fox's broadcast of the Hall of Fame Game of Brady attending Sunday's event. "But that means a lot, that he's taking the time."
NFLPatriots.com

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

"He is definitely the best quarterback I've coached against. When it came to control and decisionmaking in an offensive system, Manning was on his own level in any era. There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive gameplans."
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning receives gold jacket

Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the rest of the 2021 class on Sunday. Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and the rest of the 2021 class received their gold Hall of Fame jackets on Friday. The class includes Drew...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady Got Booed During Peyton Manning’s HOF Induction Speech

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. As Peyton Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, it was only right that his speech mention Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback rivalry is instrumental to both of their legacies. So much...
NFLThe Eagle-Tribune

Rivals now friends: Brady to attend Manning's HOF induction

TAMPA — They are connected by their skill and the stage they once shared as the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were divided as rivals from 2001-2015, competing each season for the AFC crown. Brady always with the Patriots, Manning with the Colts and later the Broncos.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Sports Twitter had lots to say about Peyton Manning's HOF bust

On Sunday night, Peyton Manning was officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which includes unveiling his bust that goes in the hall. On Twitter, people had a lot to say about the bust. In addition to jokes about Manning’s career, expression and, of course, forehead, some fans shared that they don’t think the bust looks like the former Tennessee quarterback.
NFLPosted by
99.9 The Point

Who Get’s To Claim Peyton Manning As Their Hall Of Famer? Denver Or Indy?

I'm sure you saw from Thursday, throughout the weekend about Peyton Manning getting inducted into the NFL's Hall of Fame last week. It's very well deserving if you're a fan of the man with the wobbly, albeit, very accurate pass or not. But the real question is, who gets to claim this first-ballot Hall of Famer? Denver, the last team he played for, or Indianapolis, the team he played most of his career for.
NFLWoodward News

Indy immortals Manning, James prepare for HOF induction

WESTFIELD — As Marcus Brady talked about the Indianapolis Colts’ current quarterback situation at Grand Park on Friday, the franchise’s gold standard was preparing for a party 316 miles away. Much of the news coming out of this year’s training camp has centered around injuries and open-ended return timelines. But...
NFLUSA Today

Peyton Manning enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Sunday evening as a member of the 2021 class. Manning, 45, spent the first 14 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, winning Super Bowl XLI. He later spent the final four years of his career with the Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy