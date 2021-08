This season, Alabama football has to replace eight key contributors from its historic 2020 offense but one of the holdovers from that unit is junior wideout John Metchie III. Metchie burst onto the scene against Texas A&M, the second game of the year last season, with five catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He would go on to replace Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a season-ending injury against Tennessee, as the No. 2 option behind DeVonta Smith and finish the year with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Subscribe for full article.