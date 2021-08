BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alabama has 13 starters back from the 2020 team that won the national championship. Just three of those starters are on offense. One of the holes to be filled is at quarterback. Bryce Young is the only quarterback on the Crimson Tide roster that has playing experience at Alabama and he could be the Tide’s next starting quarterback. “I’m very excited for Bryce Young. He’s stepped up being a leader,” Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. “He’s more vocal now and I’m just very excited to see what he does coming into fall camp.”