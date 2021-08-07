Cancel
Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) ("James River") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired James River common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Ada Fernandez Johnson of Debevoise & Plimpton has entered an appearance for J. Adam Abram, Frank N. D’Orazio and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed July 9 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll on behalf of Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth, suit claims that James River miscalculated and misrepresented the risk involved in a contract to provide ride-share insurance policies to Uber Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, is 3:21-cv-00444, Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth v. James River Group Holdings Ltd. et al.
