Boston Chef Brings Culinary Win to Massachusetts in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are excited to announce Chef Robert Vasquez of Forks & Corks in Covington will represent Louisiana to face-off against 12 other chefs from around the country to the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition. Chef Vasquez is the 2020 King of Louisiana Seafood. Chef Vasquez first fell in love with ingredients and recipe development in his mother’s kitchen. She was his first culinary instructor and also his first real boss when he began his career as a dishwasher in his family’s restaurant where his mother was chef. The flavor profiles he learned under her tutelage remain influential in his cuisine to this day. Chef Vasquez draws on his vast restaurant, catering, and retail experience to bring a fresh culinary experience to the Louisiana Northshore at Forks & Corks in Covington.