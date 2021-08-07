Boston Chef Brings Culinary Win to Massachusetts in 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off
NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise Herrera of Red Heat Tavern represented the state of Massachusetts and brought back the win from the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday, August 7, 2022. One of the most prestigious culinary competitions in the United States, the Great American Seafood Cook Off emphasizes the importance of cooking with domestic and sustainable seafood.www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0