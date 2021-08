LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an official logistics partner, Gebrüder Weiss supports the "Swissloop Tunneling" research team at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich. The ETH team is involved in the further technical development of the Hyperloop high-speed transport system. With a sponsored land and sea transport from Dübendorf in Switzerland to Las Vegas, Gebrüder Weiss is ensuring that the research team can participate in September at Not-A-Boring Competition, "Can you beat the snail," with its high-tech drilling robot. The Hyperloop competition will involve drilling a tunnel as quickly and accurately as possible.