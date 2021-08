When news came out Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding ceremony on May 15 with less than 20 people in attendance, fans only had one question in mind: Who was on the guest list? People revealed only those closest to her were there. Since Grande and her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies have been best friends for over a decade, fans wondered why she wasn’t pictured at the ceremony. As it turns out, she was invited, but couldn’t go. The reason why Liz Gillies didn't attend Ariana Grande's wedding makes so much sense.