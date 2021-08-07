Trinity Benson, Seth Williams battling to make Broncos final roster

Could there be a safer investment than Peyton Manning?. That’s a serious question, at least for anyone with the kind of bucks to buy an NFL franchise, or even a small part of one. Would anyone who put up a dollar – for a loan, a stock, a gift – believe Manning couldn’t turn it into $2? There are a handful of brilliant billionaire business folks scattered around the world, but none of them are as smart or passionate about the game, and maybe even the business, of football as the great Peyton Manning.