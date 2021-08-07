Trinity Benson, Seth Williams battling to make Broncos final roster
The Denver Broncos have more talent at receiver than they’ve had in a long time, which means some NFL-caliber players are sure to be sent packing. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler are all guaranteed a roster spot barring trade, injury or some other unforeseen circumstances. Tyrie Cleveland has had a rough camp, but it seems foolish to abandon such a talented receiver so quickly due to drops, as Jeudy has demonstrated at camp.milehighsports.com
