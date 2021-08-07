Cancel
NFL

Trinity Benson, Seth Williams battling to make Broncos final roster

By Zach Segars
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos have more talent at receiver than they’ve had in a long time, which means some NFL-caliber players are sure to be sent packing. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler are all guaranteed a roster spot barring trade, injury or some other unforeseen circumstances. Tyrie Cleveland has had a rough camp, but it seems foolish to abandon such a talented receiver so quickly due to drops, as Jeudy has demonstrated at camp.

Vikings make roster moves

Vikings make roster moves

CLAIMED – ASSIGNED VIA WAIVERS (Seattle):. Danny Etling ………………. QB ………….. 4 ……………………………. LSU. Case Cookus……………… QB ………….. 1 …………… Northern Arizona. Etling (6-3, 230), a 2018 seventh-round draft pick, spent time with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons before spending the 2020 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLchatsports.com

Checking in on the key roster battles in Chiefs training camp

Kansas City Chiefs, Mecole Hardman, Deandre Baker, Missouri Western State University, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Trey Smith, Marcus Kemp, Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann, Demarcus Robinson. Training camp is all about competition. One-on-ones between offensive and defensive linemen, receivers and defensive backs — and live team periods — signify that real football is...
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos announce 2 roster moves

The Denver Broncos announced two roster moves Saturday. The team also hosted a linebackers on a free agent visit. The Broncos claimed linebacker Barrington Wade off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Wade (6-1, 232 pounds) is a rookie out of Iowa who joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April. He will provide more depth at LB while Josey Jewell (groin) is sidelined.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Former Alabama football assistant no longer with UGA

Alabama football’s former assistant is not currently with his new team. Over the Saban era, almost no one has been by his side longer than Scott Cochran. Cochran was known for his energy as the strength and conditioning coach, and Alabama football had some of the strongest teams in college football history.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLmilehighsports.com

After Manning’s Hall of Fame speech, is there any question who should own the Denver Broncos next?

Could there be a safer investment than Peyton Manning?. That’s a serious question, at least for anyone with the kind of bucks to buy an NFL franchise, or even a small part of one. Would anyone who put up a dollar – for a loan, a stock, a gift – believe Manning couldn’t turn it into $2? There are a handful of brilliant billionaire business folks scattered around the world, but none of them are as smart or passionate about the game, and maybe even the business, of football as the great Peyton Manning.
NFLclesportstalk.com

Thinking About The Final 53 Man Roster

As Browns Training Camp gets underway, I’m already thinking about the final 53 players. I know it’s way too early, but that’s how my brain works. Browns fans are starting to hear names like CB A.J. Green, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and WR Alexander Hollins making plays and looking good during practice. The reality is these players’ best hope is to make the Browns practice squad. Luckily NFL practice squads will again be expanded. Some of the 2020 Covid practice squad rules will carry over to 2021. Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com lists the rules for 2021:
NFLturfshowtimes.com

From Pro Days to Roster Battles

Been trying all week to get these two pieces posted, gone so long I forgot my password. After last year's restrictions, returning to a preseason sense of normalcy has fans, rookies, both drafted and UDFA, and veterans fully engaged. Veteran's showed up to OTA's even though the NFLPA encouraged them...
NFLallfans.co

Broncos Camp Battles: Wideouts & Cornerbacks | How it’s Shaping Up

Over the last few years, the Denver Broncos have invested draft and free-agent capital into bolstering the talent at the wide receiver and cornerback positions. The transactions have paid dividends by making the two groups the most gifted on the roster. With training camp starting last week, competition with projected...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction ahead of first preseason game

The Denver Broncos have been hard at work preparing for the 2021 season at training camp. How will the 53-man roster look for week 1 against the Giants?. The Denver Broncos are approaching their first preseason game of the 2021 season, and after the extremely difficult 2020 season, it’s safe to say fans are more excited for this particular preseason game than most. Everyone wants to see proof in a game setting that the team is improved.
NBC Sports

Marcus Mariota reiterates his despite to once again become an NFL starter

Despite being Derek Carr’s backup with the Las Vegas Raiders, former Oregon Duck and Tennessee Titan Marcus Mariota have been keeping tabs on possible starting jobs around the league. When the Indianapolis Colts lost their starting QB in newly acquired Carson Wentz for about 5-12 weeks due to a foot...
NFLYardbarker

Pierre Desir Gunning For Roster Spot in Seahawks Competitive Cornerback Battle

RENTON, WA - Returning to the Pacific Northwest as a seasoned eight-year veteran, Pierre Desir has come a long way since the first time he donned a Seahawks uniform. The former third-round pick out of tiny Lindenwood College first arrived in Seattle back in November 2016 with his career at a crossroads. Though he was only 26 years old, he had been released by both the Cleveland Browns and then-San Diego Chargers in a three-month span and now found himself on Seattle's practice squad with his NFL future up in the air.

