Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Is In

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.047 million viewers, according to TV Line. SmackDown also drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It should be noted that this is the preliminary viewership number and the actual rating won’t be released until later this week. This is up from last week’s...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Tv Line#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Diva Goes To AEW Dynamite

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega was reportedly present at this week’s AEW Dynamite special, Fight For The Fallen. It is to be noted that AEW’s Malakai Black and Vega are married. This is the very reason Vega was there at the show. Zelina Vega paid a visit to AEW. During...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
WWE411mania.com

Sasha Banks Returns on WWE Smackdown, Makes Save For Bianca Belair

The Boss is back, as Sasha Banks made her return to TV on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Banks come down to the ring to make the save for Bianca Belair, who as being assaulted by Carmella and Zelina Vega who both wanted Smackdown Women’s Championship shots. Banks came to the ring and took out the heels before helping Belair up and hugging her.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sasha Banks returns

Sasha Banks returned to WWE television last night, appearing for just the second time since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. Banks initially aligned with Belair on last night's SmackDown, saving her from Carmella and Zelina Vega. But Banks then attacked Belair after they teamed together to defeat Carmella & Vega in the main event. Banks hit a backstabber on Belair, beat her down, and put her in the Banks Statement twice. Banks also posed with Belair's title belt.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
WWE411mania.com

Fallout From Sasha Banks’ Attack Teased For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Sasha Banks’ attack on Bianca Belair will see some fallout on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE posted a new promo for Friday’s episode which focuses on Banks’ attack on Belair to end last Friday’s episode, along with reaction from Roman Reigns after he ended up in a WWE Universal Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam against his will.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Going To Fire Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion who played a major role for the company throughout the pandemic. While, a plethora of WWE talents including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year – Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman – were released by the company this year. This has raised...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin WWE Show Drug Offer Leaks

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s feud with The Rock has gone down in history as one of the most iconic feuds in all of professional wrestling. Their feud ended at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, which was Steve Austin’s final match as an in-ring competitor. It was the third match at WrestleMania in their feud. Steve Austin and The Rock Smackdown return also leaked recently.
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Confirmed For WWE SmackDown Appearance After SummerSlam

John Cena is back in WWE where he will led a Summer of Cena for the company. That first stop already saw him get physical with Roman Reigns and the Usos. He is also still expected to have that SummerSlam match despite The Tribal Chief turning him down. Cena will...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE fires many other superstars

Apparently, the WWE still hasn't found peace, after the continuous layoffs arrived in recent months, now the "budget cuts" would have moved to the third roster, with important former champions and very fashionable athletes, who would have been released in the night. The list is one of the longest releases...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Major Name Returning To WWE Raw Tonight

We’re currently on the road to SummerSlam, and WWE fans have seen a few big names return to the company in recent weeks. It looks like fans can expect to see another big name as Randy Orton has confirmed that he’s returning to Monday Night Raw tonight, and that he’s kicking off the show.
WWE411mania.com

John Cena in Action for Dark Main Event Following WWE SmackDown

– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, WWE held a dark main event John Cena teaming up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio against Roman Reigns and The Usos after last night’s SmackDown went off the air at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota (via WrestlingInc.com). The match reportedly went on for several minutes until there was a ref bump. Reigns his all three of his opponents with a Superman Punch.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Appears After Smackdown

Ari Sterling appeared on WWE 205 Live tonight after Smackdown, as he acknowledged in a new video on Twitter. Vince McMahon Fired 12 Stars During Smackdown. Jimmy Uso not only messed up badly and landed himself a DUI just weeks ago, but Jimmy put himself in such a rough situation that he now needs someone to watch every move he makes and to drive him around as he can not be trusted as of now. Vince McMahon ‘Bans’ WWE Raw Heel Turn.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Promo On WWE SmackDown

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins appeared via satellite to respond to Edge’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam. During the promo segment, Rollins said he’s “better than Edge in every way and he knows it.”. AEW star MJF was apparently watching SmackDown live, tweeting out an instant reaction...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Miro Comments On Lana Potentially Signing With AEW, Talks New Character

During a recent interview with Action Sports JAX, AEW TNT Champion Miro commented on the possibility of Lana joining AEW, his new character, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On crafting his new character in AEW: “It came from exactly what it is. It...
WWEPWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (8/9)

WWE RAW on the USA Network tonight will air from the Amway Center in Orlando. WWE has announced the following segments- -WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has something to say to Goldberg. -What will Charlotte have to say to Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.?. For what it is worth, Goldberg is...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After Last Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown?

John Cena didn’t appear on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown but he did come out for the dark match following the show. In the post-show segment, Cena teamed with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Usos. As you’d expect, Cena and The Mysterios picked up the win to send the crowd home happy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy