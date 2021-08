SEAFORTH, Nova Scotia (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. The concept of ‘Truth’ does not have a simple definition, but instead can be interpreted in many ways, thus making it a difficult concept for many people, especially children, to grasp. In “The Little Philosophers and the Hoo’s of Truth: Listening to Our Nature” a beautifully illustrated and unique children’s rhyming book by Early Childhood Literacy Specialist and children’s author Juel Maerz, it tells the story of two curious and adventurous children who seek answers to their questions about Truth and how to find it. When they come across a Wise Old Owl as they explore the great outdoors, the two friends along with the readers are taken on a journey into themselves to listen to their bodies and follow their hearts. The children come to find that by understanding fear, and by choosing love, they will continue to discover the Truth.