West Virginia hosted their final (for real this time) one-day camp of the summer on Thursday afternoon. More than fifty recruits were in attendance before they were joined by another couple dozen from PPI Recruits that arrived a little bit later to bump the numbers up even more. EerSports was in attendance for the entire event. Since we were inside, pictures were practically a no-go, but we did have an opportunity to record some video of the action, which you can watch above.