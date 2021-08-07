Cancel
Animals

Down on the Farm: Our missing toads came out with the rain

APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Where are all the toads?” was the question earlier this summer. Now and then, we’d see a small toad, but none of our customary fist-sized hoppers. These lumpy amphibians have their own respective territories in the barnyard — one right beneath the yard light, sheltering by day beneath some old lumber; one by the front of the white doored shed, which often cruised over to the turkey coop as well; and one by the red barn, all sassy and round.

