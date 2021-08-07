Week 10 Match Preview: Chicago Union vs. Detroit Mechanix

With rumors of potential managers and player signings swirling in the Atlanta United universe, it’s easy for the focus to jump ahead to what will hopefully be a bright future for the Five Stripes. But Atlanta still has half of the 2021 campaign left to play and needs to start finding wins if there’s any chance of saving the season. The eight points between the Five Stripes and the playoff line are a daunting but by no means impossible hurdle to scale. Atlanta will meet the five teams directly above it ten times in the coming months. After a seemingly endless stream of losses and draws, there’s little room for error left and if Atlanta’s going to make the postseason, it’s going to have to earn it on the pitch. The Five Stripes' next shot at snapping an eleven-game winless run is against the team currently in the 7th and last playoff spot, CF Montreal. Win and a very achievable gap of five points separate Atlanta from the playoffs, lose and a trip to the postseason slips even further away with one more chance to turn 2021 around wasted.