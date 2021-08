The Texas Longhorns have officially started fall practice. After what felt like a long and dramatic offseason for everything but the football, the Longhorns have officially kicked off the 2021 football season and are preparing for the kickoff in a few short weeks. Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are battling it out at the quarterback spot, while young talent shines at the wide receiver spot. The coaching staff will now spend the next few weeks finalizing installing their new systems before turning their focus to the kickoff.