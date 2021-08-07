Cancel
Amador County, CA

Letter to the Editor: The devil is in the divisions

 2 days ago

The ideology of Conservatism, which is largely promoted by the Republican party in this country, upholds some of America’s highest virtues, among which are freedom, justice, fairness and frugality. Although you might not hear it from a Republican, these values, along with those of equality, liberality and honesty, are also dearly cherished by Democrats and Republicans alike. It is clear, then, that the tragic divide in our country arises not from our values, but from our dogmatic loyalty to our own flavor of them. So, it is apparent that neither Republicans nor Democrats are the problem, but their diabolical reverence – to the point of idolatry – of their respective party’s interpretations of these truths, which they “hold to be self-evident.”

