Last year was a bad season for third-year receivers. The Class of 2018 had far more busts than breakouts, and it was frustrating. Hopefully, the Class of 2019 will be better as third-year stars this season. Of the players we touted last year as third-year breakout receivers, only Calvin Ridley stepped up. D.J. Moore and D.J. Chark were disappointments, Courtland Sutton missed the entire year with a torn ACL and injuries and poor play also hampered Michael Gallup, Allen Lazard, Christian Kirk and Anthony Miller.