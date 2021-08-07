Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

One of Haiti’s richest men denies links to Moise murder plot

By Jim Wyss, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few weeks ago, Reginald Boulos, a prominent Haitian businessman, was planning his first presidential run in one of the hemisphere’s most chaotic and troubled nations. Those plans ended July 7 with the brazen murder of President Jovenel Moise and subsequent allegations that Boulos, 65, might have helped finance the country’s first presidential assassination in a century. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Haiti, Boulos said the accusations and rumors are keeping him from returning home and seem designed to sideline him politically.“I had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Jovenel’s death,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Nobody could have imagined this would happen except the people who planned it, financed it and did it.”

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Haitians#Colombian#The New York Times#Cite Soleil#Mtv#The World Bank#Petrocaribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
Related
AmericasPosted by
The Hill

Slain president's wife returns to Haiti

Martine Moise, the wife of the slain Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, returned to the country after being released from a Miami hospital, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Arriving at the Port-au-Prince airport wearing a bulletproof vest over her dress and sporting a sling on her right arm, Martine Moise...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti Supreme Court judge in hiding, wanted in killing of president

Haitian police have accused former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot of having met with Colombian mercenaries accused of killing President Jovenel Moise. Haitian police issued an arrest warrant this week for Coq-Thelot. She was ousted from the Supreme Court in February when Moise said a coup was being planned against...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Widow of assassinated Haiti president considering run to replace him

The widow of Haiti’s assassinated leader is seriously considering a run for the presidency, she said in her first interview since the harrowing attack – which she believes was orchestrated by “oligarchs” in the troubled nation. Martine Moïse, 47, who was badly wounded when her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, 53,...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

'He died hoping his security would come'

South Florida (CNN) -- When Haiti's president was brutally assassinated in his bedroom last month, just one witness was there to see it. She happened to know him better than anyone else. Martine Moise, the first lady of Haiti, was found bleeding on the floor next to the body of...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Haitian president's wife recalls killing

MIAMI -- In her first interview since the president's assassination on July 7, Martine Moise, 47, described the searing pain of witnessing Jovenal Moise, her husband of 25 years, being killed in front of her. She did not want to relive the deafening gunfire, the walls and windows trembling, the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

One month after Haitian president slain, painful confusion prevails

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A month after assassins slipped into President Jovenel Moise’s private residence under the cover of nightfall and carried out a brazen attack on the head of state, the Caribbean country remains far from any clarity about the crime or emotional closure. Haitian authorities claim a group of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy