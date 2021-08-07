Get to know a Liberty 2021 opponent: Campbell

Liberty has played two FCS programs in each of its first three seasons as an FBS member, a trend that was expected to end last season before the pandemic-altered slated allowed the Flames the chance to play two lower-tier programs for bowl eligibility. Liberty, however, kicks off the 2021 season against its lone FCS opponent, Campbell, as the teams face off for the first time on the gridiron. The Camels were members of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League and didn’t begin adding scholarships until Liberty began its ascension into the FBS ranks.