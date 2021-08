Celeste Waldroop and her family know all too well how the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids helps save lives. Four years ago their daughter, Sydney, a 2012 Flower Mound High School graduate, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor the size of a tangerine near her left temple that required extensive but successful surgery. Astute doctors discovered it to be a heredity-based issue and something that likely had been growing for more than 10-15 years.