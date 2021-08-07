Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos
Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon spun on his out lap at Turn 4 – where the track’s major bump had been ground down overnight – bringing out the red flag. Action resumed with 38mins to go, and Alexander Rossi was the first to duck below, 1min17sec, his fifth lap yielding a 1min16.9814sec. Then Ganassi’s points leader Alex Palou delivered a 1min16.5879, just 0.0004sec off Colton Herta’s pace-setting time from Friday’s opening practice.au.motorsport.com
Comments / 0