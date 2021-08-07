Cancel
Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon spun on his out lap at Turn 4 – where the track’s major bump had been ground down overnight – bringing out the red flag. Action resumed with 38mins to go, and Alexander Rossi was the first to duck below, 1min17sec, his fifth lap yielding a 1min16.9814sec. Then Ganassi’s points leader Alex Palou delivered a 1min16.5879, just 0.0004sec off Colton Herta’s pace-setting time from Friday’s opening practice.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Graham Rahal
Person
Max Chilton
