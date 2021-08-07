Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montrose, CO

RELIGION: Where we spend our time

By Pastor's Perspective By Lisa Petty
Montrose Daily Press
 2 days ago

I have suffered from migraines since I was 12. I can clearly remember going to the doctor with my mother and talking about the possible causes: diet, eyesight, etc. I started a food and activity log in order to track what I was eating and doing to see if we could find a correlation. I’m not sure that we ever did find a correlation at that time, but it was a good lesson in seeing what I was putting in my mouth and what I was spending my time on.

www.montrosepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montrose, CO
Health
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Thomas Merton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Trappist#United Methodist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
ReligionBakersfield Californian

VALERIE SCHULTZ: Is it God or is it random?

One of the more perplexing mysteries of faith is that we thank God when things go right, but we aren’t supposed to blame God when things go wrong. Why not? If God is all-powerful and all-knowing, why do tragedies happen? Does God have a mean streak, or a monthly quota for heart attacks and miscarriages, for car crashes and fatal falls? Does God give some people cancer and spare others on a divine whim? Does God deal you a losing hand if you don’t pray hard enough or often enough or well enough?
ReligionFrontiersman

Does this grow my relationship with Jesus?

Kathy and I had the privilege and blessing of caring for two of our grandchildren on a recent Saturday evening. Our son, Andrew, was working as an air traffic controller. But then again, Kathy was also called into work at Mat Su Regional Medical Center that evening. So, I had the joy of feeding Jackson and Kendall, caring for them and putting them to bed. We ate some chicken and dumplings for supper which Kathy had prepared beforehand. Our supper included salad from the garden, and some berry pie Kathy had also cooked. Kendall read a devotion after supper before we left the table. Then, after Andrew left for work, and after the dishes were done, I asked Kendall if they wanted to watch a movie together. I was surprised at Kendall’s reply. “I’ll watch “Black Widow” on my I-Pad.”
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: We are without excuse!

"For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse ..." Romans 1:18-20 (Read Romans 1)
Religionwashingtoninformer.com

THE RELIGION CORNER: Think on These Things

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8. The theme of my radio...
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Understanding who is the Truth

In Matthew, chapter 16, Jesus starts a discussion with His disciples by asking a question: “Whom do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?” Notice, He did not refer to Himself by His given name. He refers to Himself by a title we find in Daniel: “Son of Man.”
Kidsolneyenterprise.com

Is there ROOM in your FAITH for your IMPERFECT child?

I could tell from across the parking lot that she was upset. Her posture was slumped. Her head was down. She barely glanced up when I pulled the car up next to the curb–she just slowly walked to the passenger’s side and slid into the seat. No greeting departed from her trembling lips as the tears threatened to spill onto her cheeks. “What’s wrong?” I asked, expecting to hear about the latest school girl drama.
Books & LiteratureDesiring God

What Will We Do with Our Times?

After hearing the dark history of the Ring and the return of the evil lord Sauron, Frodo remarks, “I wish it need not have happened in my time” (The Fellowship of the Ring, 51). “So do I,” replies Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But...
ReligionDaily Commercial

Reflections: If the church lets you down, you can choose to forgive

A friend of mine once said, “The Church will always let you down.”. After spending considerable time on it, I have to simply say, “Not always." Glass half full:Getting your spirit crushed is not always the worst thing in the world. At first, I agreed with it. Now I need...
Religionelizabethton.com

Everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple

Dear Rev. Graham: The word “disciple” today usually means that a person is part of a cult. But the word when used in the Bible meant something else, didn’t it? — D.F. Dear D.F.: People in Jesus’ day knew what the word “disciple” meant. The Roman world was filled with philosophers and teachers who gathered students or followers around them, and those followers were called “disciples.” John the Baptist had a band of disciples around him, and so did the Pharisees (a group of religious leaders). But Jesus expanded its meaning by saying that everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple. “Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples'” (John 8:31, NIV).
Lewistown, PASentinel

Religion briefs

Editor’s note: To submit a nonprofit announcement to The Sentinel’s Religion section, contact Erin Thompson at (717) 248-6741 or by email at ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Items also may be faxed to (717) 248-3481 or sent to The Sentinel, 352 Sixth Street, Lewistown, PA 17044. Items should arrive to The Sentinel by Wednesday afternoon for publication in the Saturday edition. Submissions will be published as space allows. The editor reserves the right to edit all submissions.
KidsThrive Global

Time to Revamp Our Thinking about Our Children

According to an essay published on July 20, 2021 in the Journal of Adolescence, over the past several years, there has been a significant increase in loneliness at school among teenagers. The essay, titled “Worldwide increases in adolescent loneliness,” written by acclaimed Prof. of psychology Jean M. Twenge and several other researchers, concludes that between 2012 and 2018, “adolescent loneliness increased … in 36 of 37 countries. Worldwide, nearly twice as many adolescents in 2018 scored high in loneliness than in 2000, with much of the increase occurring after 2012.” However, the researchers add that “Even with the recent increases … the majority of students did not report high levels of loneliness.”
ReligionFrederick News-Post

Words of Faith: The original game of hide and seek

It is a cool summer evening. With eyes closed and head resting on folded arms against the shade tree, the countdown begins. Children scatter to find hiding places, until the cry of “ready or not, here I come!” rings out. Although the game has been played by children for ages,...
Religionbigrapidsnews.com

PASTOR'S PEN: Walking away from Jesus, but where?

In 1995, there was a popular contemporary Christian song entitled “Jesus Freak.” Its topic was commitment to Jesus, even at great personal cost. The song, written and performed by DC Talk, included a stanza about John the Baptist and how he was beheaded by King Herod because John refused to compromise when it came to telling the truth.
ReligionCentral Virginian

SOWING SEEDS OF FAITH: Persistent, persevering prayer

We pray about something important or painful. We desperately need an answer. We hope for a response of comfort and understanding but no answer comes… at least not an answer that would satisfy us at the time. We then ask: “Where is God? Does God care about me?”. In the...
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy