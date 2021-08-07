RELIGION: Where we spend our time

Kathy and I had the privilege and blessing of caring for two of our grandchildren on a recent Saturday evening. Our son, Andrew, was working as an air traffic controller. But then again, Kathy was also called into work at Mat Su Regional Medical Center that evening. So, I had the joy of feeding Jackson and Kendall, caring for them and putting them to bed. We ate some chicken and dumplings for supper which Kathy had prepared beforehand. Our supper included salad from the garden, and some berry pie Kathy had also cooked. Kendall read a devotion after supper before we left the table. Then, after Andrew left for work, and after the dishes were done, I asked Kendall if they wanted to watch a movie together. I was surprised at Kendall’s reply. “I’ll watch “Black Widow” on my I-Pad.”