Ms. Anne Segerson, age 69, of Newport and North Kingstown, passed away on August 6, 2021, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence, RI. Anne was born in October 14, 1951, in Newport, RI, and was raised in Newport and Middletown. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Smith) Segerson, and attended Hazard Memorial School and St Catherine’s Academy in Newport. She also matriculated in Psychology at the University of Rhode Island and then worked under contract for the government in logistics. After moving to North Kingston, she cared for her mother and continued this occupation.