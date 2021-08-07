Solving Hair Loss is Not as Hard as You Think

Hair comes in all types – long, short, thick, thin, and oftentimes we aren’t just stuck with what we were born with. We can change cuts and colors every day if we want, either visiting the salon or trying out something new from the comfort of our home. But just when we think we’ve got a handle on our hair and the style that looks the best, it starts to change. One major change many of us see as we get older is hair thinning. Some people have had thin, fine hair throughout their lives, so this isn’t a big adjustment. Even then, when you find you’ve got less to work with each day, it can get frustrating (and a little depressing). To help out, we’ve found some pro tips to help you style your thinning hair, so it appears to have more texture and volume.