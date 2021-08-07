Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

By GordonRamsayClub
gordonramsayclub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...

gordonramsayclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Carrots#Granulated Sugar#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Pecan Pie

This pecan pie is a delicious and healthy recipe that can be a perfect choice for sweet dessert for your kids and family. This pecan pie recipe features brown sugar and maple syrup and is sure to draw recipe requests all year round. You can decorate with anything you want – with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, frozen or fresh fruits, whipping cream, or caramel. Here is the recipe:
Recipescookitonce.com

Pig-Pickin Cake

This cake is incredibly good, you’ll want to lick your fingers and plate clean! Never miss the opportunity to try this amazing Pig-Pickin Cake. Made only with simple ingredients and ready in no time, this super moist and perfectly sweet cake will be your new favourite! A certified crowd favourite and perfect not only as an easy and fast dessert but crazy delicious for every occasion! Made this again today for a simple get-together with friends and colleagues and as expected, it was a blast!
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Recipescoastalbreezenews.com

Amish Recipes

Hello, Summer! We are certainly in the midst of it. Many folks are out of town. Some are taking it easy. Not as many are cooking at home. Too hot!. Speaking of cooking, I promised you some Amish recipes; there are thousands of them, and many different variations (plus different areas feature different selections). I’ll focus on Holmes, County, Ohio, which is said to have the largest number of Amish in the United States, followed by Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Launched These New Tacos

Taco Bell is known for having a dynamic menu. The chain regularly adds new items, removes and replaces older ones, and continues to bring back past favorites. For example, the company recently brought back the super popular Nacho Fries. On the other hand, Mexican Pizza seems to have gotten the boot permanently, at least for the time being.
Recipescookitonce.com

Classic Meatloaf Is Hall-of-Fame Good

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 45 mins | Total time: 1 hr 15 mins | Servings: 10 | Yield: 1 meatloaf. This hearty meatball is the perfect dish to sneak in some veggies. So good, your kids would not even notice. Serve this moist and flavorful Classic Meatloaf with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy for a filling meal excellent not only for cool fall and winter evenings but all year round!
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Posted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
Recipesacidrefluxdiettips.org

One-Pot Taco Spaghetti

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, yellow onions, and taco seasoning. Cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Stir in tomato paste and diced tomatoes, then stir. Add spaghetti and water. Bring to...
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Recipesacidrefluxdiettips.org

COMPANY CHICKEN CASSEROLE

Chicken casseroles are my favorite, whenever I come across a new recipe, I try it right away! This is the latest one I’ve tried and it’s delicious. Not only does this Company Chicken Casserole taste great, it’s easy to make. We’re talking about simple, easy-to-get ingredients here, people. And the best part is how little time it requires (45 minutes max).

Comments / 0

Community Policy