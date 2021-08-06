Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Video of underground cave in Harrisburg house goes viral, has over 20 million views

Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Swatara Township woman has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video of her exploring an historic underground cave that is located below her cousin's home. Maya Moody was visiting her cousin Stephen Agyeman in Harrisburg when Agyeman gave everyone a tour of his house. During the tour, Agyeman took family members to his basement, which is actually a subterranean cave, 30 feet below his house.

