Video of underground cave in Harrisburg house goes viral, has over 20 million views
A Swatara Township woman has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video of her exploring an historic underground cave that is located below her cousin's home. Maya Moody was visiting her cousin Stephen Agyeman in Harrisburg when Agyeman gave everyone a tour of his house. During the tour, Agyeman took family members to his basement, which is actually a subterranean cave, 30 feet below his house.www.ldnews.com
Comments / 3