This is What Happens When You Shoot Ballistic Gel with an Elephant Rifle

Trap is one of the most popular shooting sports in America, and it’s also a great way to introduce anyone to shotgun shooting. All you need is a shooting vest, gun, and box of shells to get started. It’s also one of the easiest shooting disciplines for enjoying immediate success, simply because of its format—you’re shooting at clays that are mostly going directly away from your shooting position. But if you want to become an accomplished trap shooter, you will eventually need a gun that’s built for the sport. That gun doesn’t have to be overly expensive, though it will cost you more than the average pump shotgun. Or, if you have the financial means, you can pay for a high-dollar over/under.