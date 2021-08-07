Cancel
Electronics

Don’t Pay $199, Get Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $129.98 Shipped – Today Only

techeblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case is still a great pickup in 2021 for those who don’t need ANC, and you can get a pair for $129.98 shipped (temporarily out of stock – order now to lock in price), today only, originally $199. Even without Active Noise Cancellation, these feature the H1 chip that allows AirPods to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first generation model. Switching between devices while listening to music on iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad is easier than ever with two times faster connect times. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments

Phil Schiller
#Apple Airpods#Apple Products#Wireless Charging#Wireless Earbuds#Airpods#Apple Watch#Apple Fellow
Iphone
Apple
Technology
Electronics
ANC
Comments

