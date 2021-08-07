Don’t Pay $199, Get Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $129.98 Shipped – Today Only
Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case is still a great pickup in 2021 for those who don’t need ANC, and you can get a pair for $129.98 shipped (temporarily out of stock – order now to lock in price), today only, originally $199. Even without Active Noise Cancellation, these feature the H1 chip that allows AirPods to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first generation model. Switching between devices while listening to music on iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad is easier than ever with two times faster connect times. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 1