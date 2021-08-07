A trip back in time with sports

{p class=”p1”}WATSEKA{span class=”s1”}—{/span}The Times-Republic added a new member of staff this week.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Jeremy Orr will be tasked with covering sports and other community events for the paper.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Orr covered sports in northeast Indiana prior to coming to Illinois.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} He brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for bringing those stories that you can’t get on the nightly news shows.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} “Small town newspapers are the backbones of little communities all over the country.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} They are interwoven into the fabric of the towns and cities they represent and it is honor to have the opportunity to share their stories.”